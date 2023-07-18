Video: Suarez Linked To MLS Club

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been linked with a move a Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami this summer transfer window.

According to Relevo, the 36 year old could join his former Blaugrana (Blue and Red) teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba who also transferred to the American club this summer.

Suarez was announced as Brazilian Serie A side Gremio’s new signing on December 31 2022 and he penned a two year deal with the club.

He seemed to be contemplating retirement due to some niggling knee injuries, but now he seems set to play at Inter Miami.

Suarez’s arrival in the MLS is being worked on by the with the Specific Allocation Funds (TAM) who are devising a means to land the veteran striker.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the next couple of weeks. The quartet of star players would be needed to pull Inter Miami up from the lower rungs of the MLS Eastern Conference League table.

The Miami based club are last on the league table with 18 points from 22 games. Suarez racked up four goals and three assists in 12 Brazilian Serie A games last season.

