Video: Stopping Arsenal From Winning EPL Title Will Be Difficult

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, has revealed that Arsenal have a great chance of winning the English Premier League title after picking up 50 points in 19 league games on Sunday.

Recall that Arsenal defeated Man United 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez scored for Erik ten Hag’s side.

However, in a chat with Skysports, has backed the Gunners to sustain the pressure and win the EPL title.

“They are in a great place. There is a nastiness to them and they know what they need to do on the football pitch,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“It will take a lot to stop them. It was a pressure game [on Sunday] and they dealt with that well.

“They are in with a great chance of winning the league.”

