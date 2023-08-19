Video: Stay Away From Lukaku -McAvennie Warns EPL Clubs

Former West Ham striker, Frank McAvennie, has advised Premier League clubs to desist from signing Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, who is not in Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans this season, has been linked as the replacement for Harry Kane, who left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich, this summer.

However, McAvennie believes it would be a bad move should Tottenham sign the Belgium international.

“That would be a bad move for Tottenham. I can’t see the Spurs supporters warming up to the transfer if he was to arrive,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“He’s been all around Europe and has not achieved anything and I think it would be the same story if he was to go Tottenham.”

“I don’t know if he’s got that fire in his belly, you know, when he came back to Chelsea a couple of seasons ago he has never been the same player that he was at Inter Milan.



