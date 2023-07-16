Video: Stars Builders Academy kicks Off NLO Campaign in Style

Reigning Ogun State League Champions, Stars Builders Academy Ijebu Ode started life in the NLO 2 , the fourth division of the Nigeria Football Pyramid with a 5-3 win over Chosen Generation FC Ewekoro.

The game, which was played at the FC Ebiede Stadium in Sagamu, saw the Stars Builders boys running rings around their opponents from the blast of the whistle.

The pressure eventually paid off in the 8th minute, when Innocent Ogbonnaya scored the opening goal.

Olanrewaju Kazeem’s brace, either side of Ismail Olalekan’s solo effort, put the team 4-0 up before Nigeria U17 midfielder, Shehu Suleiman scored from the spot in the 40th minute capping up the fantastic display for the Ijebu Ode team.

Chosen Generation FC, however, fought back in the second half, scoring 3 goals to make the score line more respectable. A brace of penalties from Lawal Abideen on either side of Oluwasegun Omiale’s goals was not enough to deny Stars Builders Academy the full points.

Speaking to the media after the game, Chairman of Stars Builders, Kayode Momoh, attributed the success of the Academy to the hardwork and commitment of everyone involved.

“Today is a monumental occasion in the history of our Academy.Today is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our management, staff, and players.

“To be in this league after only two and half years of operation shows that we are on the right trajectory, we are very excited about the future.”

