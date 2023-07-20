Video: Stakeholders Root For Idah As Rivers United Boss

Sports stakeholders in Rivers State are pleading with the governor, Siminalayi Fubara to appoint ex-international and former Super Sports presenter, Bishop Peterside Idah as chairman of the state owned football club, Rivers United.

This is following the high powered lobbying currently going on over the job as several other interest groups are pushing for their candidates to get the job.

We gathered that the stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Rivers Sports Professionals are advising the governor to look at experience, capacity and competence which Idah a clergy with his Church based in Port Harcourt possesses.

They argued that of all the candidates penciled down for the job, Idah a former goalkeeper with Sharks FC and Iwuanyanwu Nationale stands out with the clout of a leader who will be respected and doors opened to him on the course of his line of duties.

“Peterside Idah is the best man for the job. This we have told His Excellency, our dear governor,” begins our source who pleaded anonymity.

“We advised His Excellency to look at capacity, experience and competence in appointing anyone for this job. Idah has contested for the highest football office in Nigeria which is the NFF President.

“He was the only son of Rivers State who contested that election last year. The mere act that he contested made every Rivers son and daughter proud.

“Such gesture and effort should be rewarded and there can’t be a better reward than appointing him Chairman of Rivers United.

“Idah has huge contacts having worked with Super Sport. These contacts are needed to take Rivers United to greater heights by way of bringing in investors to assist in driving the growth of the club.

“As a clergy, Idah stands for honesty and transparency. These are required to help government in curbing sharp practices which often bedevils the development of football in particular and sports at large in our clime.

“Needless saying that Idah is the most experienced of all the names speculated for the job. While he was in the Super Eagles, most of the personalities lobbyists are clamouring for were nowhere near the sport at national level.

“These we have presented to His Excellency hoping that he will do the needful by giving the football loving people of Rivers State a worthy son to lead our darling team, Rivers United.”

