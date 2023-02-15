Video: Spurs Lack Physicality To Compete In Europe –Wenger

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger believes Tottenham are severely lacking in key areas despite some big additions in recent transfer windows.

Recall that Tottenham lost 1-0 to AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday night at the San Siro Stadium.

“Tottenham for me, is a team that is not convincing, they do not have enough top quality players,” the Frenchman told beIN Sport.

“Overall I believe this team lacks pace, they have a mono-rhythm and they do not change pace enough and cannot compete physically pace-wise at the top level at the moment,” he added.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently outside the Premier League top four behind Newcastle United and Manchester United having been very inconsistent this season.

Up next for Antonio Conte’s side is a London derby against West Ham United at the Tottenham stadium this weekend before another derby against Chelsea.

