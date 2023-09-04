Video: Sports Minister Wants Victory Against Sao Tome And Principe As Welcome Gift

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh held a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), on Saturday night to find solutions to the lingering issues surrounding the status of the contract with the Super Eagles Coach ahead of the last African cup of Nations qualifying match.

The Hon Minister’s team which included his Permanent Secretary and some Directors and that of the NFF led by the President, had very fruitful discussions.

Importantly, the meeting agreed to extend the expired contract with the Super Eagles Coach to the end of February,2024.

The meeting was also briefed that the coach had agreed to a salary cut for the duration of the extended contract.

With the Super Eagles set to take on São Tomé and Principe in a dead/rubber AFCON Qualifiers in Uyo, Enoh stated that he will celebrate a victory from the team, which would come as a good welcome gift for him.

“Even though we are home and dry in the qualifying series, I will be excited if the Super Eagles can beat São Tomé and Principe for the generality of Nigerians, as we celebrate this new phase of our sports”.

The meeting held in Abuja had in attendance, the President of the NFF, Alh. Ibrahim Gusau, 1st Vice President, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and Legal Counsel Barr. Okey Obi.

