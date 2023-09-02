Video: Sports Minister Directs Sports Federations To Submit Report, Demands Results From All

Nigeria’s new Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has directed all sports federations in the country to submit a comprehensive report of their operations to his office in a fortnight.

Enoh issued the directive to the federations, through the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, as part of his plans to reposition sports in the country.

Speaking on the directive, Enoh explained: “As part of my engagements with federations, I directed that all federations send their report to my office, and thereafter we will hold a meeting with the Federation Presidents and Secretaries.”

“We need to sit down, commit and agree on what we want to achieve with the various federations and the best ways to achieve these targets.”

The minister added that he will give attention to all sports and not only a select few, as he’d work towards achieving all targets of his administration.

Enoh added: “Due to my strong passion to succeed, it will do no good for me to take sides. I am approaching this job with an open mind and at all times I will support the best. The interest of the nation must always come first.”

“I am Minister of Sports and not Minister of Football or cricket or basketball. I am not going to belong to any of the federations.”

