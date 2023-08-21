Video: Sportingbet South Africa Guide – Register & Login

Overview of Sportingbet South Africa Join Now Sportingbet was founded in 1997 by Mark Blandford. After its inception, Sportingbet enjoyed much success largely thanks to the online gambling boom of the early 2000s. Such was its immense success that by 2004, it was able to purchase Paradise Poker hence further diversifying its product portfolio. Today, the London headquartered Sportingbet now operates in several jurisdictions across the world. One of the jurisdictions in which Sportingbet now operates is South Africa. Sportingbet entered the South African gambling market in 2008. The betting site did enter into a partnership with NetBet and to this day, the two are still cordially in bed. In its early days, Sportingbet largely relied on its British flair to win the hearts of South African players. With time, however, it started to embrace the local essence something which enabled it to compete with local gambling brands. Today, players who settle at Sportingbet are guaranteed to find lots of localised betting products and features. Just to put this into perspective, when special events such as the Durban July are hosted, Sportingbet will be available on the ground at the event and at the same time, it will support bets for the event. In addition to this, the betting site integrated local banking methods meaning players can readily make payments using their most favoured local payment providers! Players looking to play at Sportingbet ought to note that this is a highly recommended betting site. More importantly, though, its operations are legal as it is regulated and licensed by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board. Join Now Sportingbet South Africa Registration Guide

i. Start by launching the official Sportingbet South Africa site

ii. Navigate to the header tab and click the ‘Register’ button

iii. Enter your email address and click the ‘Continue’ button

iv. Create a password and click the ‘Next’ button

v. Enter your title, first name and last name and click the ‘Next’ button

vi. Enter your date of birth and click the ‘Next’ button

vii. Enter your ID type between National ID or Passport, input the ID/Passport number and click the ‘Next’ button. note that if you choose to use your Passport number, you will also need to specify the country of issue

viii. Enter your residential address and click ‘Next’

ix. Enter your source of funds and click ‘Next’

x. Enter your mobile phone number and click ‘Next’

xi. Click the green ‘Create My Account’ button to complete the process and become the newest player at Sportingbet South Africa.

*Note that when you click the green ‘Create My Account’ button, you will acknowledge that you are above 18 years of age and that you have gone through and accepted Sportingbet’s Terms and Conditions. The Terms and Conditions title is hyperlinked hence enabling you to head over to the Ts and Cs page to read the finer details.

Join Now

Sportingbet South Africa Login Guide

The registration process is only done once. After that, you will need to undertake the login process when you want to access your account portal. The steps to follow in logging in are as follows:

i. Launch the official Sportingbet South Africa website

ii. Navigate to the header tab and click the ‘Log In’ button

iii. Enter your email or user ID and your password

iv. Click the ‘Log In’ button to access your account.

*It’s important to note that When using some browsers, you may be asked if you want the browser to automatically save your security credentials during this process. If you authorise this action, you will bypass the login process in future. Only authorise however if you are the sole user of the device.

Sportingbet South Africa Casino Games

Sportingbet South Africa is a betting site whose core purpose is to offer sports betting products. Presently, there aren’t any casino games offered meaning it only sports punters who are accommodated. Note however that in the recent past, there was a dedicated Sportingbet online casino but it has since closed shop.

On the sports betting front, players can place all sorts of bets ranging from single bets, accumulators, and player/team props to futures. Every single event that’s supported at the sportsbook has over a dozen betting markets. Moreover, in placing bets, punters can choose between placing pre-match bets or live bets.

The sports supported at Sportingbet include Alpine Skiing, American football, Athletics, Aussie Rules, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Biathlon, Boxing, Chess, Combat Sports, Cricket, Cross Country Skiing, Cycling, Darts, Football, Formula 1, Futsal, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Horse Racing, Ice Hockey, NASCAR, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Ski Jumping, Snooker, Specials, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball.

Join Now

Other Gambling Products at Sportingbet South Africa

The only other gambling products which players can enjoy at Sportingbet are novelty betting products. When talking about novelty betting, we mean placing bets for non-sports events. There are two non-sports events that players can bet on at the betting site which are as follows:

Entertainment : Presently, players can place bets on the possible winners for the following events: the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and the Birgit Nilsson Prize.

: Presently, players can place bets on the possible winners for the following events: the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and the Birgit Nilsson Prize. Politics: Players can also place bets on electoral races for the U.S. and the U.K. politics. Bets are now open for those who want to predict the next Permanent Conservative Party Leader in the UK as well as the next U.S. President.

Sportingbet South Africa Betting Features

There are several betting features which players at Sportingbet can benefit from. These include:

Mobile App : Sportingbet does have a mobile app which can be downloaded directly from the website. The app is compatible with Android devices. iOS users can also access the betting site on the go when they launch the official website via mobile web browsers. All desktop features are available on the mobile app/mobile web browser version.

: Sportingbet does have a mobile app which can be downloaded directly from the website. The app is compatible with Android devices. iOS users can also access the betting site on the go when they launch the official website via mobile web browsers. All desktop features are available on the mobile app/mobile web browser version. Live Betting : Sportingbet proudly boasts of offering over 300 markets on a single game! These markets are available via both pre-match betting and live betting.

: Sportingbet proudly boasts of offering over 300 markets on a single game! These markets are available via both pre-match betting and live betting. Cashout : Sportingbet also prides itself in being South Africa’s cashout kings. The sportsbook describes the cashout features as follows: “Our innovative feature allows you to pre-set a specific value even before your bet becomes active. Once your bet is in play, you will receive a notification as soon as your desired value is reached. This value is entirely up to you. Once it’s met, any winnings obtained will be swiftly transferred straight into your account.”

: Sportingbet also prides itself in being South Africa’s cashout kings. The sportsbook describes the cashout features as follows: “Our innovative feature allows you to pre-set a specific value even before your bet becomes active. Once your bet is in play, you will receive a notification as soon as your desired value is reached. This value is entirely up to you. Once it’s met, any winnings obtained will be swiftly transferred straight into your account.” Blog : Sportingbet does have a blog. The blog is updated frequently and allows you to get in-depth info about all the betting features available at the bookie. You also get in-depth previews and reviews of games and leagues from all corners of the globe. You also get in-depth info on how you can utilise various banking methods supported on the site.

: Sportingbet does have a blog. The blog is updated frequently and allows you to get in-depth info about all the betting features available at the bookie. You also get in-depth previews and reviews of games and leagues from all corners of the globe. You also get in-depth info on how you can utilise various banking methods supported on the site. Share Bet With Friends: After creating a bet slip, punters can simply share their bet slip code with friends if they want to place the same bet.

Sportingbet South Africa Bonuses and Promotions

As one of its strategies for attracting new players as well as retaining existing account holders, Sportingbet does offer a whole host of bonuses and promotions. These come in two forms which include rolling bonuses and constant bonuses. The former comes with start and end dates and only can be claimed when the running window is open. The latter can be claimed at any time for as long as the player can meet and satisfy the minimum qualification requirements.

To stay in the loop about all the current bonuses and promotions including the rolling perks that come with start and end dates, players need to check the Promotions page. Currently, the bonuses and promotions that players can claim include:

Welcome Bonus : All new punters who make their first deposit can claim the 100% first deposit matches up bonus of up to R1,000.

: All new punters who make their first deposit can claim the 100% first deposit matches up bonus of up to R1,000. 500% Multi Boost : All accumulator bets with 2+ selections will automatically get a percentage multi boost. The percentage multi-boost is only paid once the bet is successful. It’s paid as a bonus payout in addition to the standard payout. Players ought to note that the higher the number of selections on the bet slip, the higher the percentage multi-boost awarded. Boosted winnings can reach a high of up to R10,000,000.

: All accumulator bets with 2+ selections will automatically get a percentage multi boost. The percentage multi-boost is only paid once the bet is successful. It’s paid as a bonus payout in addition to the standard payout. Players ought to note that the higher the number of selections on the bet slip, the higher the percentage multi-boost awarded. Boosted winnings can reach a high of up to R10,000,000. Up for 6 Score Predictor : Every week, Sportingbet will reveal six football events from the top leagues. All punters are given the chance to place predictions on the exact score at the end of 90 minutes for the events. There is no charge to be paid for placing the bet. If players get all six predictions correct, they will get their fair share of an R200,000 prize pool. Getting 5 or 4 correct results will see players win R50,000 cash or R1,000 free bet respectively. Getting all three numbers correct will seethe the player win a 10% odds boost token. Getting two numbers correct will see the player win a 50% up to R200 risk-free token. One correct result will see the player win 10 free spins.

: Every week, Sportingbet will reveal six football events from the top leagues. All punters are given the chance to place predictions on the exact score at the end of 90 minutes for the events. There is no charge to be paid for placing the bet. If players get all six predictions correct, they will get their fair share of an R200,000 prize pool. Getting 5 or 4 correct results will see players win R50,000 cash or R1,000 free bet respectively. Getting all three numbers correct will seethe the player win a 10% odds boost token. Getting two numbers correct will see the player win a 50% up to R200 risk-free token. One correct result will see the player win 10 free spins. Refer Your Friends & Earn : All successful referrals will see players earn a 100% risk-free bet.

: All successful referrals will see players earn a 100% risk-free bet. Cashback if You Lose By One : All accumulator bets with 5+ legs and minimum odds per leg of 1.5 will see players receive their stake back in the form of a free bet if they are let down by just one event/selection

: All accumulator bets with 5+ legs and minimum odds per leg of 1.5 will see players receive their stake back in the form of a free bet if they are let down by just one event/selection Tennis Multi Special: Punters will get their money back (stake) as a free bet if one leg lets their tennis accumulator with 5+ legs down.

Sportingbet South Africa Deposits and Withdrawals

On the deposits and withdrawals front, players can use the following banking methods:

Blu Voucher

OTT Voucher

Ozow Instant EFT

Peach credit card

MasterCard

Visa

Fast Bank Transfer

The banking methods highlighted above (except for vouchers) can also be used for withdrawals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1. Which are the customer support platforms available at Sportingbet South Africa?

Sportingbet South Africa’s customer support platforms include live chat, telephone (+27 213806360) and email.

Q2. What’s the minimum age required for one to register an account at Sportingbet South Africa?

To register an account at Sportingbet South Africa, players need to have attained at least 18 years.

Q3. Is Sportingbet South Africa a licensed betting site?

Yes, Sportingbet South Africa is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.