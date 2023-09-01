Video: Sportingbet SA Sign Up Guide 2023

Sportingbet is a well-known online sports betting company that operates in several countries, including South Africa. The company offers a wide range of sports betting options, including football, cricket, rugby, tennis, and more. Customers can place bets on pre-match and live events, as well as access various features such as live streaming, cash out, and in-play betting. To use Sportingbet in South Africa, customers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid South African ID or passport. Customers can register online through the Sportingbet website or mobile app by providing their personal details, such as name, date of birth, and contact information. Once the registration process is complete, customers can make a deposit and start placing bets on their favourite sports events. Sportingbet South Africa also offers various promotions and bonuses to its customers, such as welcome bonuses and free bets. SIGN UP Why you should sign up to SportingBet South Africa! SportingBet has become one of the most popular firms in the South African market due to their cash back option. They have an outstanding welcome offer and registering with them will see the punter receive a 100% cashback for your first loss up to a maximum amount of R2,000 as a freebet. The bonus works with the minimum bet of R50. SIGN UP SportingBet Pros and Cons Pros Wide range of sports markets: Sportingbet offers a vast array of sports markets to choose from, including soccer, rugby, cricket, tennis, basketball, and more.

Competitive odds: Sportingbet South Africa offers competitive odds on many sports events, making it an attractive option for those looking to place bets.

Live in-play betting: Sportingbet allows customers to bet on live sports events as they unfold, with a wide range of in-play betting options available.

User-friendly platform: Sportingbet South Africa has a user-friendly website and mobile app that is easy to navigate, making it simple to place bets and manage your account.

Generous promotions: Sportingbet regularly offers promotions and bonuses to new and existing customers, such as free bets, cashback offers, and more.

Secure and licensed: Sportingbet South Africa is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, ensuring a safe and secure betting experience for customers. They also offer various secure payment options for deposits and withdrawals. Cons There are a few potential disadvantages to consider when it comes to Sportingbet South Africa: Limited withdrawal options: Sportingbet South Africa offers only a few options for withdrawing funds, which may not be ideal for all users.

Limited promotions: While Sportingbet South Africa does offer some promotions, they may be less frequent or generous compared to other sports betting sites.

Restricted in some countries: Sportingbet South Africa is only available to users in South Africa, so if you live outside of the country, you will not be able to access the site.

How to claim the SportingBet South Africa New Customer Sign-up Offer To claim this offer, Visit the SportingBet South Africa website at www.sportingbet.co.za. Click on the "Join Now" button located on the top right-hand side of the homepage. Fill in the registration form with your personal details, including your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Choose a username and password for your account. Enter the SportingBet South Africa promotional code, if applicable, in the appropriate field. Tick the box to confirm that you have read and agreed to the terms and conditions of the website. Click on the "Join Now" button to complete your registration. Do I need a bonus code to claim the SportingBet South Africa sign-up offer? Typically, you would need a bonus code to claim the SportingBet South Africa sign-up offer. However, bonus codes may vary from time to time, so it's best to check with the bookmaker's website or customer support for the latest information on available bonus codes. What is the SportingBet South Africa Sign Up Offer? It is the offer you get after making your first deposit with SportingBet. Sports Welcome Bonus 100% of first deposit Deposit Bonus R25 Minimum deposit R10 Maximum deposit R2000 Wagering Requirements Must be 18+ years and above Minimum Odds 0.5 Registration speed 1 minute Withdrawal speed 24hrs Time Constraints 24hrs How to register with SportingBet South Africa To register: Go to the SportingBet South Africa website at https://www.sportingbet.co.za/. Click on the "Register" button located in the top right corner of the homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Create a username and password for your account. Provide your South African ID number and select your preferred currency. Agree to the terms and conditions and confirm that you are of legal gambling age. Click on the "Register" button to complete the process. How long does it take to create a new account with SportingBet South Africa? Creating a new account with SportingBet South Africa typically takes only a few minutes. You will need to provide your personal details, such as your name, date of birth, and address, as well as choose a username and password. Once you have filled out the required information and verified your account, you should be able to start betting on the platform immediately. However, the exact time it takes to register may vary depending on factors such as internet connection speed and the amount of information you need to provide.

How old do you need to be to register with SportingBet South Africa?

18 years and above.

How does SportingBet South Africa verify your account?

A copy of your South African Identity Book (with the green bar-code), Smart ID Card, Passport, or Driver’s License. Proof of address displaying your name and address, not over three months.

Can you register with SportingBet South Africa when you download the app?

Yes. The Sportingbet app is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

What deposit methods does SportingBet South Africa offer?

SportingBet has an array of deposit methods but the most popular ones include;

Debit/credit card

EFT

Ozow

Voucher.

How long does the SportingBet South Africa deposit take to reflect?

Sportingbet takes up to 2 business days to approve your withdrawals.

Can you deposit cash on SportingBet South Africa?

Yes, you can use several options to make deposits as well as cashouts. Depending on what is available to you, you can use the options that are accepted by Sportingbet. You can always choose a different option when you need to.

What is the minimum deposit amount to claim the SportingBet sign-up offer?

Minimum qualifying deposit amount is R180. Bonus will be granted shortly after the deposited amount is wagered once and valid for a 14 day period.

What is the maximum deposit amount to claim the SportingBet sign-up offer?

The bonus is a 100% of the first deposit up to a maximum of R2700.

How to withdraw my winnings from SportingBet South Africa?

To withdraw from Sportingbet using FNB eWallet:

Log in to your Sportingbet account and click the ‘My Account’ icon at the top right of your screen. Select the ‘Cashier’ option and then click ‘Withdraw’. Scroll to the right for the eWallet option with the FNB logo. Enter the amount you want to withdraw and confirm your mobile number (this number will be used at the ATM and must match that of your account). Click to confirm your withdrawal. You will receive an SMS with a PIN once the funds have been transferred to your eWallet. Go to any FNB ATM and use the PIN you were sent to withdraw your cash.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is SportingBet South Africa legal?

Yes. Sportingbet is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB) in South Africa.

Can I register more than one account with SportingBetSouth Africa?

Sportsbet only allows you to hold one account per member only. This means that cards cannot be used across multiple accounts, therefore the card that you register on your Sportsbet account must be used there and there only.

Your account may be suspended if you add a card to multiple accounts.

