Video: Sporting Lagos Beat Remo Clinch Maiden Naija Super 8

Sporting Lagos have emerged the inaugural champions of the Naija Super 8 after beating Remo Stars on penalties in Sunday’s final.

The Nigeria Professional League (NPL) newly promoted club triumphed 4-2 on penalty shootout after 90 minutes ended 1-1.

Msport

After a goalless first half Sporting Lagos took the lead in the 52nd minute through Aliu.

Remo’s Adams Olamilekan scored with four minutes left but it’s ruled out for offside.

Olamilekan eventually got the equaliser in the 93rd minute.

For emerging winner Sporting Lagos was awarded the star prize of N25m while Remo got N9m.

