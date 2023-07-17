Video: Sparta Prague Sign Nigerian Striker Olatunji

Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji has joined Czech Republic champions Sparta Prague on a long term contract.

Sparta announced Olatunji’s signing in a statement released on their website on Monday.

“The Nigerian striker is the fourth new player who came to Sparta during the summer transfer window.

“Twenty-four years old footballer moves to Letná from Liberec and has signed a multi-year contract.

“Victor started his football in the academy of the Nigerian club Lagos Islanders. His next steps led him to Slovakia, where he played for Inter Bratislava and Podbrezova, then to Austrian Mattersbur, and afterwards to Cyprus, namely Alka Oroklini and Larnaka.

“In AEK he spent two years. During that time he managed to play two games in the Champions League qualifying rounds where he scored one goal. He also added another nine matches in the Europa League.

“Olatunji’s journey in the Czech Republic started this January when he moved to Liberec. In the northern club, he played 18 games in which he scored eight goals and had one assist.”

Sparta Prague claimed their first league title since the 2013/14 season.

