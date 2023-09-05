Video: Spanish Women’s 2023 World Cup Winning Coach Sacked

The Spanish women’s football team head coach, Jorge Vilda, has been sacked.

According to Reuters, Vilda’s sack came in the wake of the Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales’ kiss scandal.

Vilda led Spain to World Cup victory when his side beat England 1-0 in the final.

But he faced scrutiny after he applauded Rubiales’ controversial speech at the Spanish FA’s assembly last Friday.

Rubiales has faced widespread criticism after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips in the aftermath of Spain’s 1-0 victory against England in the final on 20 August.

Addressing Vilda directly on Friday, Rubiales called him the best coach in women’s football and offered him a new four-year contract worth €500,000 (£429,000) a year.

By Saturday, Vilda had changed his tune, releasing a statement criticising Rubiales, but stopping short of calling for his resignation or dismissal.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.