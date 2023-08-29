Video: Spanish FA Chief’s Mum G

The mother of Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has locked herself inside a church and gone on a hunger strike in support of her son.

Angeles Bejar demanded an end to the ‘inhumane witch-hunt’ after he kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their Women’s World Cup triumph.

Rubiales refused to resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation but has been provisionally suspended by world football’s governing body FIFA.

Luis Rubiales’ cousin Vanesa Ruiz Bejar, speaking on behalf of her family, said outside the church: ‘The statement I’m about to make is extremely difficult.

‘My name is Vanesa Ruiz Bejar and I’m Luis Rubiales’ cousin.

‘There’s a campaign of harassment occurring that is very unfair.

‘Luis’ mum who is a very religious person has sought refuge in God and started a hunger strike.

‘She doesn’t want to come out of the church. We are all suffering a lot because of what’s happened to Luis which doesn’t seem at all fair to us.

‘He’s been condemned already without being tried. It’s not normal. We won’t to be left alone. The facts speak for them, there are videos, there are audio recordings.’