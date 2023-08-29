SPORT

Video: Spanish FA Chief’s Mum G

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 18 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

The mother of Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has locked herself inside a church and gone on a hunger strike in support of her son.

Angeles Bejar demanded an end to the ‘inhumane witch-hunt’ after he kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their Women’s World Cup triumph.

Rubiales refused to resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation but has been provisionally suspended by world football’s governing body FIFA.

Luis Rubiales’ cousin Vanesa Ruiz Bejar, speaking on behalf of her family, said outside the church: ‘The statement I’m about to make is extremely difficult.

PariPesa

‘My name is Vanesa Ruiz Bejar and I’m Luis Rubiales’ cousin.

‘There’s a campaign of harassment occurring that is very unfair.

‘Luis’ mum who is a very religious person has sought refuge in God and started a hunger strike.

‘She doesn’t want to come out of the church. We are all suffering a lot because of what’s happened to Luis which doesn’t seem at all fair to us.

‘He’s been condemned already without being tried. It’s not normal. We won’t to be left alone. The facts speak for them, there are videos, there are audio recordings.’

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 18 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: Rashford Splashes Out £600K On Third Rolls Royce

32 mins ago

2023-2024 UCL Draw: Date, Kickoff Time, Venue & Formats

4 hours ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Bayern In Talks To Sign Chalobah, Balogun To Undergo Monaco Medical

5 hours ago

Transfer News: Done Deal, Lukaku Secures Loan Move To AS Roma, Chalobah On Bayerns Radar

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button