Video: Spalletti Set To Become Italy’s New Head Coach

Victor Osimhen’s former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has reached an agreement with Italy’s FA (FIGC) to replace Roberto Mancini as new handler of the men’s senior national team, according to Sky Sport Italia.

But lawyers are still working on his release clause from Napoli and a final decision will be taken on Friday.

Spalletti is the leading candidate for the Azzurri job after Mancini suddenly resigned last week.

After leading Napoli to a historic Serie A title last season, Spalletti left and has a release clause worth circa €3m.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that he won’t allow Spalletti to terminate his contract unless the release clause is matched.

As per Sky Sport Italia, FIGC lawyers are studying the documents to see if it’s possible to get the Certaldo-born coach without paying compensation to Napoli.

They argue that the Azzurri would not be Napoli’s competitors, so Spalletti’s release clause could be bypassed.

De Laurentiis is likely to start a legal battle with the federation if they get Spalletti without paying a penny to Napoli.

The FIGC will make a final decision on Spalletti by Friday, while the Italian tactician has already agreed on his salary and potential staff members.