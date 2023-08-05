Video: Spain Thrash Switzerland To Reach Quarter-finals

Spain hammered Switzerland 5-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Saturday.

This is the first time ever Spain will qualify for the last eight of the tournament.

The Spaniards bounced back to winning ways after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Japan in their final group game.

Aitana Bonmati Gabe Spain the lead in the 5th minute but an own goal by Laia Codina in the 11th minute saw Switzerland draw level.

Alba Redondo restored Spain’s lead on 17 minutes to make it 2-1 before Bonmati got her second and her team’s third on 36 minutes.

On the stroke of halftime Codina added the fourth goal for Spain while Jenni Hermoso scored the fifth with 20 minutes left.

Meanwhile also on Saturday, the second round of 16 clash will see former world champions Japan and Norway take to the field.



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.