Video: Spain Edge England To Land First-Ever World Cup Title

Spain are the new FIFA women’s World Cup champions after beating Three Lionesses of England 1-0 in Sunday’s final.

Spain are the fifth team to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup, after USA (4), Germany (2), Norway (1) and Japan (1).

Prior to this year’s edition, Spain had only ever won one match at the tournament.

They are crowned world champions despite making their third appearance after making their debut at the 2015 edition in Canada.

At the 2015 World Cup they crashed out in the group stage and reached the round of 16 in 2019.

In Sunday’s final, Olga Carmona was the hero for Spain as she scored the title-winning goal in the 29th minute.

With 20 minutes left Spain had the opportunity to double their lead but Jennifer Hermoso saw her penalty saved.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.