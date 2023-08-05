Video: South Africa’s Best Free Spins Bonuses 2023

Welcome to the most complete list of free spins bonuses for South African Casino players. Within this guide, we’ll run you through the pros and cons of each free spin offer and whether they require a deposit or no deposit to activate. Our list is updated regularly, as we add new offers and new casinos that meet our expectations.

Top Free Spins Bonus Sites in South Africa

A closer look at the top South African free spins bonuses

Hollywoodbets Free Spins

When you sign up with Hollywoodbets, you stand the chance to receive a completely free bonus package which comprises R25 and 50 free spins. Here is a list of Spina Zonke games with free spins: Hot hot fruit, Before Time Runs Out, Calaveras Explosives, Candy Tower and Jellyfish Flow.

PROS

Does not require a deposit

Wagering requirement is low(5X)

CONS

Free spins are restricted to certain Habanero Spina Zonke games.

Playabets Casino 50 Free Spins

If you prefer simplicity, Playabets is the perfect choice for you. Upon signing up with this bookmaker, you’ll receive a generous bonus package of R50 and 50 free spins. Unlike the Hollywoodbets offer, the free spins at Playabets are not restricted to just 5 games. Instead, you have the freedom to use these free spins on any pragmatic play slot game available in the online casino.

PROS

No deposit required

Wide range of games to use free spins.

CONS

The free spin’s validity period is just 48 hours.

Winnings cannot be withdrawn until a real money deposit has been made.

Yebo Casino – 50 free spins

Yebo Casino offers new players an excellent opportunity to try out their casino with a free no-deposit bonus. This Bonus consists of 50 free spins to play the popular slot game Ceasar’s Empire and you can keep your winnings when you play using these free spins. This free spin bonus is only available to new players from South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, and Lesotho.

PROS

No deposit required

The wagering requirement is low

CONS

Only available to new players from South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, and Lesotho.

Free spins are only available on one game.

10Bet Casino – 50 Free Spins

Discover the excitement of 10Bet Casino with an incredible bonus package for newly registered customers. Upon signing up, you’ll receive a 100% Games Bonus up to R3,000, a 50% Sports Free Bet up to R500, and an enticing treat of 50 Free Spins on the slot game ‘Queen of Fire.’ To claim this fantastic Free Spins bonus, simply register with the bookmaker and make a minimum deposit of R50.

PROS

Suitable minimum deposit

Free spins come with other mega bonuses.

CONS

Free spins have an expiration period of 15 days.

Zar Casino – R30,000 + 30 free spins

Zar Casino has one of the most competitive welcome bonuses in South Africa! It consists of a dual offer, which includes a free bonus and free spins. When you make your first deposit, you will receive a 200% match bonus of up to R30,000 free plus 30 free spins. To claim this bonus, you need to enter the bonus code ZARCASINO. The free spins can only be used on the Big Game Slots and they have a wagering requirement of 60x.

PROS

The minimum qualifying deposit for this offer is R55.

CONS

Free spins can only be used for Big Game slots.

Wagering requirement of 60X.

Casino Tropez – 60 free spins

Experience the thrill of free spins like never before – on Tuesdays! Deposit on Tuesdays at Casino Tropez and indulge in an incredible 60 free spins on a selection of top-notch slot games. For every deposit of R 200 or more, you’ll receive 20 FREE SPINS, and the best part is, you can claim this promotion up to three times each Tuesday, giving you a total of 60 FREE SPINS to enjoy every week! Unleash the excitement as you try your luck on fantastic games like ‘Big Circus,’ ‘Joker Rush,’ ‘Fire Fighter Classics,’ ‘Silver Bullet Bandit,’ ‘Blue Wizard,’ ‘Red Wizard,’ and ‘Wild Pistelero’ with your bonus spins.

PROS

Players can look forward to this promotion every Tuesday.

The Free spins offer allows players to explore and enjoy multiple slot games.

CONS

Players must deposit R 200 or more to be eligible for 20 free spins.

Spin247 – 100 free spins

Step into the world of excitement at Spin247 Casino with their incredible promotion offering a total of 100 Free Spins! Simply sign up for a new casino account and make your first deposit to unlock this offer. You’ll receive 10 Free Spins daily for 10 consecutive days, allowing you to enjoy the popular game “Big Top Bonanza” and potentially win big without risking your funds.

PROS

With 100 Free Spins available, players have ample opportunities to win real money.

The promotion offers an attractive 100 Free Spins in total.

CONS

Players must remember to log in daily for 10 days to claim the Free Spins.

What are Free spins?

Free spin offers are promotional bonuses provided by online casinos to their players. They allow players to spin the reels of specific slot games without using their own money. If the player wins, they can keep the winnings (subject to certain terms and conditions). These offers are a great way for players to try out new slot games and potentially win some prizes without risking their funds.

Types of free spins bonuses

Understanding the various types of free spins bonuses is crucial when navigating the world of casinos. You should familiarize yourself with the different options available as this will empower you to make informed decisions. Let’s explore the various types of free spins bonuses so that you can identify and capitalize on them effectively.

Free spins no deposit is a popular type of bonus where players receive a certain number of spins on a specific slot game without the need to make any initial deposit. Simply signing up for a new casino account is enough to claim these free spins. This offer allows players to explore the casino’s games and potentially win real money without risking their funds.

Deposit Bonus Free Spins:

Deposit bonus free spins are awarded to players after they make a qualifying deposit at the casino. The number of free spins typically depends on the amount deposited, with more significant deposits often resulting in more free spins. These bonuses often form part of ongoing promotions and allow players to enjoy extra spins on specific slot games as a reward for funding their accounts.

Welcome Bonus Free Spins:

Welcome bonus free spins are part of a casino’s welcome package offered to new players upon signing up and making their first deposit. These free spins complement the initial deposit bonus and serve as an incentive to encourage players to join the casino. Welcome bonus free spins may be limited to specific slot games and often come with wagering requirements that players must meet before withdrawing any winnings.

How We Choose the Best South African Free Spins

Selecting the best South African free spins offers requires careful consideration of various factors. Here’s how we make sure to choose the top free spins deals:

The number of Free Spins:

The number of free spins matters. We compare offers to find the most generous deals, allowing players to enjoy more opportunities to win without spending their own money.

Wagering Requirements:

Transparent and fair wagering requirements are crucial. We evaluate the terms and conditions to ensure that players can realistically meet the playthrough requirements and withdraw their winnings.

No Deposit vs. Deposit Bonuses:

We consider both no-deposit free spins and deposit-based free spins. Both types have their advantages, and we aim to include a mix of offers to suit different player preferences.

Accessibility and Restrictions:

We check if the free spins are available to South African players and whether there are any geographical restrictions.

How to claim your free spins bonus

Claiming free spins varies across casino sites, depending on the type of bonus they offer. For no deposit and welcome bonus offers, simply register with the online casino/bookmaker, and the free spins will be added automatically. For deposit-free spin offers, register an account and deposit as required to unlock the free spins. In case of any issues, reach out to customer support or check the promotions page to claim your bonus.

Advantages of free spins offer

Risk-Free Gaming: Free spins allow players to try out slot games without using their own money, providing a risk-free opportunity to explore the casino’s offerings.

Win Real Money: Despite being free, players have a chance to win real money with free spins, adding an exciting possibility of winning without any financial investment.

Game Familiarity: Free spins give players a chance to familiarize themselves with new slot games, their features, and gameplay mechanics before deciding to play with real money.

Attract New Players: Casinos use free spins as a powerful marketing tool to attract new players, introducing them to the platform and enticing them to sign up and play.

Disadvantages of free spins offer

Wagering Requirements: Many free spins bonuses come with wagering requirements, meaning players must wager their winnings a certain number of times before withdrawing, which can be challenging to fulfil.

Limited Game Selection: Free spin offers often apply to specific slot games, limiting players’ choices and restricting the use of spins to only a handful of titles.

Time Constraints: Some free spins have an expiration date, requiring players to use them within a specific timeframe, which may not align with their gaming preferences.

Top tips for using free spins

Now that we’ve covered the best offers for free spins in South Africa, let’s dive into some effective ways to make the most of them. To maximize your free spins experience, pay close attention to the following tips.

Choose Reputable Casinos: Stick to reputable and licensed online casinos that offer fair and transparent free spins promotions.

Review the Terms and Conditions: Before using your free spins, thoroughly read and understand the terms and conditions of the bonus. Pay attention to wagering requirements, game restrictions, and any time limitations.

Manage Your Bankroll: Treat free spins like real money and manage your bankroll wisely. Set a budget for each gaming session and avoid chasing losses.

FAQ

How do free spins bonuses work?

Free spins bonuses work by granting players a specific number of spins on selected slot games without using their own money. These bonuses are often awarded upon registration, making a deposit, or as part of a promotional campaign.

Can I win real money with free spins?

Yes, you can win real money with free spins. Free spins provide players with an opportunity to win actual cash prizes if they achieve winning combinations during their spins.

What are no deposit free spins?

No deposit free spins are a type of casino bonus where players receive a certain number of spins on specific slot games without needing to make any initial deposit. They are usually granted upon registering for a new casino account.

Do free spins have an expiration date?

Yes, some free spins offers may have an expiration date, which means that players need to use the spins within a specific period.

