Video: South Africa’s Best Betting Apps 2023: Our Top 10

Are you a South African punter looking for the best betting apps where you can get good odds and place bets effortlessly on your phone? Buckle up! You are about to explore the top 10 betting apps making waves in South Africa. And each betting app has unique features to enhance your betting experience.

To 10 Betting Apps in South Africa

Betway Hollywoodbets Sportingbet 10Bet Playabets Betfred Supabet Lulabet Bet.co.za Gbets

Betway App

The Betway App is an impressive platform purposely designed for sports betting and catering specifically to the South African market. It offers access to over 15,000 live sports markets and provides a thrilling experience for sports enthusiasts. The app is ready for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Betway offers the best odds and lets you bet on your favorite sports wherever and whenever you want. It’s the best platform to place bets with fantastic features like in-play betting and Betway jackpots.

On top of sports betting, the Betway app also offers casino games, slot games, Betgames, Lucky Numbers, and virtual sports betting, catering to a variety of interests. New users can look forward to an attractive welcome bonus of 100% up to R1,000 upon signup. Betway App is not just a betting platform but a hub for all South African sports enthusiasts who love the thrill of the game and are excited by betting.

What we Like

Live streaming: The app offers extensive live streaming capabilities for a wide range of sports.

User-friendly experience: Its intuitive design and easy navigation makes Betway app easy to navigate, translating to user-friendliness even for first-timers.

Variety of wagering options: Betway app provides a variety of sports wagering options and caters to diverse betting preferences.

Notifications: Users receive timely notifications about fixtures and other relevant updates.

Payment options: The app supports a wide variety of payment methods, offering flexibility to users.

Suggested Improvement

Limited live-streaming options: The live-streaming option could be expanded to cover more sports or matches. Hollywoodbets App

Hollywoodbets App

If you are looking to experience the thrill of betting at your convenience in South Africa, not having the Hollywoodbets App is the only thing stopping you! The dynamic app caters to Mzansi punters, offering many local and international betting opportunities. Whether horse racing, rugby, soccer, or cricket gets your heart racing, you get the treat of your life at Hollywoodbets. The app is designed with the user in mind, ensuring a seamless and easy-to-navigate interface.

The Hollywoodbets app offers a data-free site for those with limited internet plans to ensure you bet stress-free. For the welcome bonus, you get an R25 once you sign up, you don’t even have to make a deposit, but the bonus expires after 24 hours. Unleash the excitement of live betting wherever you are, as long as you have the Hollywoodbets App installed on your phone.

What we like

Wide range of markets: Hollywoodbets covers a wide range of betting markets, providing numerous options for players.

Competitive odds: They offer fair and consistent odds, which enhance the betting experience.

User-friendly signup process: The registration process is easy for a new user to navigate.

Great promotions and betting options: Hollywoodbets runs promotions and offers frequently.

Efficient and friendly customer service: Many users commend Hollywoodbets for its efficient and amicable customer service.

Unique features: The app offers incredible features like live-play betting and instant cash withdrawal.

Suggested improvements

Lack of live streaming: Hollywoodbets does not have live streaming like its competitors, and they should include it.

Limited bonuses : The app offers few bonuses compared to its competition, and it would be great if they increased them.

Long verification process : Users complain of the verification process taking long than usual, which they need to work on.

Sportingbet App

Sportingbet is a leading online betting platform getting a lot of accolades in South Africa for its unparalleled betting experience. The Sportingbet app is available on Android and iOS. It provides users with the convenience of placing bets anywhere and at their convenient time. South Africa’s most extensive online sportsbook has a user-friendly interface to provide a unique experience.

The app is available on the Sportingbet website or Google Play if you are an Android user. For iOS users, you can only get the app from the App Store. For the welcome bonus, the Sportingbet app gives its new users in South Africa a 100% deposit bonus for up to R2,000. The app covers several sports, including rugby and football, and it’s your one-stop solution for all your betting needs.

What we like

User-friendly interface: The Sportingbet app is easy to use and simple for newcomers and seasoned bettors.

Wide range of sports : The app offers one of the broadest online sports betting portfolios, boasting over 80 diverse sports.

Accessibility: The app does not limit where and when users can sign in, providing unmatched convenience.

Live betting: The app offers live betting options allowing users to bet while games are underway.

Secure transactions: Sportingbet app has a tamper-proof security system to secure your transactions for peace of mind.

Suggested improvements

Limited promotions: Compared to its competitors, the number of promotions and bonuses on the app are not extensive enough, which should be improved.

Compatibility issues: Some users have complained about experiencing compatibility issues with their older phones, a technicality that can be resolved.

No streaming service: Sportingbet app should start offering live streaming services or lose customers.

10Bet App

If you want a sports betting experience like none other, that can only come alive if you hook yourself up with the 10Bet app. It’s simple. Just download it on your smartphone and start betting. The app is intuitive, easy to navigate, and features many in-play options. With over 60,000+ sporting events to choose from monthly, you are spoilt for choice.

What sets 10Bet apart? It’s the attractive bonus structure and the simple signup process. New users get generous welcome bonuses, including a 100% welcome bonus for up to R3,000 and 50% up to R500 Sports Free Bet. The signup process is made simple to ensure you dive into the action in no time. The app is safe, secure, and trusted by many South African punters.

What we Like

Wide selection of sports: There are over 60,000 sports events a month, quite a vast range!

User-friendly interface: The app is easy for beginners and seasoned bettors to navigate.

Quick signup process: The registration is straightforward and fast, allowing users to start betting immediately.

Safe and secure: The app is trusted by many bettors for its secure betting environment.

Suggested improvements

High wagering requirements for bonuses: Some users find the requirements too high and very difficult to take advantage of fully. They should work on easing it a bit.

Playabets App

You have probably never tried the Playabets app, and all we can ask is why it took you so long. The app is designed to be user-friendly, and signing up is a breeze, getting you ready to plunge into the exciting world of betting in a few minutes. Competitive odds are part of the package, increasing your winning potential and adding an extra layer of excitement to your betting journey.

As a new customer, you are welcomed into the league of bettors with an attractive welcome bonus. Once you are in, you get an R50 signup bonus and 50 free spins. You also get a 100% first deposit match bonus of up to R2,000. And more promotions keep coming, lighting up your betting experience and rewarding you with a seamless and rewarding betting adventure.

What we Like

Attractive bonuses: New customers get a generous welcome bonus and regular promotions afterward.

User-friendly : The Playabets app is easy to navigate, making the betting process simple and enjoyable.

Competitive odds: Playabets app offers competitive odds and maximizes potential winnings for bettors.

Mobile convenience: You can access the platform from the comfort of your mobile phone and place bets with a few taps anytime!

No experience required: The app is very simple to use whether you are a beginner or an experienced bettor.

Suggested improvements

Limited sports coverage: Although it offers a range of sports to bet on, some sports or leagues, especially the less popular ones, are not covered, and they should start doing so.

No live chat support: Customers may experience delays getting assistance. Playabets should improve on that, as it’s becoming a turn-off.

Betfred App

The Betfred app is a comprehensive betting platform offering a number of features to enhance your betting experience. It provides access to sports betting, casino games, live casino, and bingo under one roof. The app is famous for its innovative in-play visualizations, statistics, and score graphics, allowing users to track their bets in real time.

The standout feature of the Betfred app is the ‘Pick your Punt’ feature, allowing you to craft your own bets. The level of customization makes the Betfred app different from the competition. The app is also user-friendly and smooth to navigate. For the welcome bonus, you get a first deposit match-up of 100%, meaning if you deposit from R100 to R5,000, you get the same amount in your bonus wallet.

What we like

Variety of options: The Betfred app offers a wider range of betting options, including sports betting, live casino, casino games, and bingo.

User-friendly interface: The app features a smooth and navigable interface, favoring experienced bettors and novices.

Innovative feature: The ‘Pick Your Punt’ is one feature that got us off-guard. It allows users to craft their own bets.

Real-time updates: In-play visualizations, statistics, and score graphics allow users to track their bets in real time.

Suggested improvements

Limited promotions: The management should work towards having more promotions and bonuses.

Slow loading times: There have been reports of slow loading times and lagging during peak betting times, which should be improved.

Complicated withdrawal process: Some users find the withdrawal process lengthy and complex, and that issue needs to be fixed.

Limited live streaming options: While Betfred offers live streaming, it might need improvement to rival its competitors.

Supabets App

SupaBets is a reputable online betting platform in South Africa, recognized for its fast payouts and generous offers. The signup process on the app is notably straightforward, and new users can create an account and start betting immediately. Supabets provides an extensive range of betting markets, making it a favorite for South African bettors.

The app also stands out because of its unique features, such as Cash Out, Bet Builder, and Edit My Bet, which enhance the user experience. Additionally, Supabet offers an impressive welcome bonus. You get a 100% match-up bonus of up to R2,000 on your first deposit, a 50% match-up of R1,000 on your second deposit, and a 100% match-up bonus of up to R2,000 on your third deposit. How impressive! There are more promotions as you play.

What we like

Generous welcome bonus : The app offers a substantial welcome bonus making it an attractive option.

Live in-play betting : The feature allows users to place bets as the games are ongoing.

Extensive betting options : Supabets app caters to a wider range of sports betting options catering to various interests.

Excellent customer support : Supabets have one of the most responsive and helpful customer services.

Data-free access : Users can access the app and place bets without consuming their mobile data, a unique feature that sets it apart.

Suggested improvements

Limited accessibility: The app is only available for Android users, and they should build an iOS app to meet the growing fanbase’s needs.

Inconsistency with customer service: Although good, they are usually unavailable at times and should work towards having it round the clock.

LulaBet App

LulaBet joined the league of betting apps in South Africa, and it’s already making headlines. The app offers a broad selection of betting options. Powered by Amelco, a leading gaming technology provider, LulaBet App offers enticing features like enhanced odds and a wide array of bookmaking options. The features, with instant access to high-reward games and real-time play, provide a rich betting experience for users that compares to none!

The app also stands out for its straightforward signup process and multiple deposit and withdrawal options like Visa and Mastercard. Moreover, South African bettors receive bonuses to enrich their betting experience. You get a 100% match-up bonus if you deposit and bet at least R50 to R250. Other promotions are waiting for you right after you signup.

What we like

Wide range of betting options: LulaBet provides a broad selection of betting markets catering to various user needs.

Bonuses : LulaBet offers several bonuses and promotions to enhance the betting experience.

Real-time play: The platform offers instant access to high-reward games and real-time play.

Multiple payment options supported : Users have multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including Visa and MasterCard.

User-friendly interface: The app design is intuitive, making it easy for new users to navigate and place bets.

Suggested improvements

New entrant : Being relatively new to the market, some users might feel skeptical about signing up. The management needs to go hard on marketing.

Bet.co.za App

The Bet.co.za app is a premier betting platform in South Africa that needs the attention of every new punter. It offers a seamless and user-friendly interface for both Android and iOS users. The app’s design is visually appealing, with sports sections, live betting options, customer support, and promotions. One of its A-OK features is the quick login allowing users to access their betting accounts swiftly.

The registration process is also simple. The app provides various promotions to enhance your betting experience. For the welcome bonus, you’ll get a 100% match-up bonus of up to R1,000 if you deposit over R50. The app also supports live betting on sports like soccer, tennis, cricket, and more. Bet.co.za App is a darling among many South African punters and probably one you should try.

What we like:

Wide range of sports : The app covers many sports and provides users with many betting options.

User-friendly interface : The Bet.co.za has a clean, intuitive interface making it easy for both new and seasoned bettors.

Promotions and bonuses: The app offers a generous welcome bonus and promotions to enhance your betting experience.

Quick registration: The signup process is simple, fast, and hassle-free for new users.

Live betting: The app offers live betting options, allowing punters to place bets on ongoing matches.

Suggested improvements:

Lack of casino games: While most betting apps offer casino games, Bet.co.za focuses solely on sports betting, which we hope could change.

Limited payment options: It would be great for the app to diversify payment methods to cater to different user preferences.

Customer support: The response time by customer support should be improved.

GBets App

Closing our list is the GBets app which is one of the trail-blazing sports betting applications in South Africa. Renowned for its user-friendly functionality, serving novice and experienced bettors, Gbets offers pre-match betting on over 30 sports. These sports include football, rugby, basketball, cricket, tennis, golf, and many more. GBets is one of the most diverse apps in the market, and it has an incredible feature that displays fluctuating odds, in-game stats, and virtual feeds.

One standout feature is the cash-out option, allowing users to claim a portion of their winnings on an active bet slip. The app also features attractive bonuses and promotions such as the 200% Stake Back Special, meaning if you place a multi-bet of 26 games and lose on the last leg, you get back twice the money you spent on the bet. They also have the usual welcome bonus of 100% match-up with your first deposit from R20 to R1,000.

What we liked

User-friendly interface: The app’s design features a simple user interface to make it easy for bettors to navigate.

Live betting: The live betting feature allows users to place bets in real-time.

Wide range of sports : There are over 30 sports to bet on.

Bonuses and promotions : GBets offers attractive bonuses and tens of promotions to increase your potential winnings.

Innovative features : The app has unique features like Book a Bet, Data Free App, and Gift Bet, all meant to improve your overall betting experience.

Suggested improvements

Limited payment options : GBets currently supports a few payment methods, and we recommend adding more to cater to the users’ needs.

No live streaming: GBets does not offer live streaming, and we hope it’s something they can work on.

Customer service: They should improve their efficiency and promptly answer queries.

How We Rank the Best Free Betting Apps

When it comes to ranking the best free betting apps, we employ a thorough and meticulous approach. We aim to provide our users with the most accurate and helpful information. To do that, we followed the criteria below.

Data Free

When reviewing the best betting apps, we consider whether they have the data-free feature or not. Some apps offer data-free betting, allowing users to place bets without using mobile data. The feature benefits users with limited data plans and those who bet on the go, providing convenience and cost-effectiveness. Some of our listed apps offer the data-free feature.

User Experience

User experience is also crucial in helping determine what apps are making it to our best betting app list. The best apps should provide an intuitive, seamless experience. Factors like the app’s layout, ease of navigation, speed, and overall design are considered. We also evaluate the quality of features like cash-out options, live streaming, and in-play betting.

Welcome Bonus

When ranking the best betting apps in South Africa, we had to consider the welcome bonus, which is quite a significant factor. This includes assessing the value of the bonus, the qualification for the said bonus, and of course, there are terms and conditions tied to every bonus that we didn’t go into detail about. We also went for apps that have frequent promotions.

Odds

Another critical factor we considered when creating the list was the odds the apps offer. The more competitive the odds, the higher the potential returns. Betway and Sportingbet apps, which are on the list, are known for their favorable odds.

Coverage

Coverage is also an important factor in determining which app deserves to be on our list. The app with the most extensive range of sports, leagues, tournaments, and types of bets offered finds favor in our listing. The app should cover popular sports like football, rugby, cricket, and eSports extensively.

Licencing

Licencing of betting services is a significant factor not just for our list but also in South Africa. A licenced company means it’s a legitimate one and that it operates under strict regulations to provide a safe and fair environment for bettors. The apps on our top ten hold licences from reputable authorities like the Western Cape Gambling Board.

App Speed

App speed is another critical factor affecting our ranking of the best betting apps. Fast loading times and smooth navigation enhances the user experience. Bettors can then place bets quickly and efficiently. Some of the apps we mentioned might be slightly slow during peak time, but they are not as terrible as the ones we left out.

Betting Apps with Welcome Bonus

Betway

10Bet

SupaBets

SportingBet

PlayaBets

Hollywoodbets

Lulabet

Easybet.co.za

Palacebet

Sunbet

World Sports Betting

Data Free Betting Apps

Data-free betting apps allow users to place bets without worrying about data consumption. Here are some of the top data-free betting apps available in South Africa.

Betway App – considered a game changer.

Supabets DataFree App – can only be downloaded from the Supabets website.

Gbets App – popular data-free app in South Africa.

All Betting Apps in South Africa

There are tens of betting apps in South Africa, most of them providing a secure platform for sports and gambling enthusiasts to place bets. They also have different welcome bonuses and promotions. A tiny fraction of them allows for data-free betting. The National Gambling Board regulates most, while some are pretty new. Here are the top betting apps in South Africa.

Betway

Sportingbet

Sunbet

10Bet

World Sports Betting (WSB)

SupaBets

Gbets

BetOlimp

ScoreBet

Playbet

Hollywoodbets

Bet.co.za

Playa Bets

Marshalls World of Sport

LottoStar

TabOnline

Powerbets

BetXchange

Topbet

Best Soccer Betting App – Betway App

Betway is a highly recommended soccer betting app for South African fans. Users love it for its broad range of betting markets, competitive odds, and user-friendly interface. Whether you are interested in local or international matches, you can get that extensive coverage from Betway. Besides, the Betway app clearly lays out markets and visible odds for different outcomes.

Best Horse Racing Betting App – HollywoodBets App

HollywoodBets is a premier horse racing betting app in South Africa, providing users with a wide array of betting options, an easy-to-use interface, and competitive odds. The app is also known for its excellent customer service.HollywoodBets offers an immersive and engaging betting experience for newbies and seasoned bettors.

Best New App – 10Bet App

10Bet is a new app yet one of the most popular in South Africa. It offers pre-match, live, and casino betting with excellent odds. With comprehensive sports coverage and an efficient mobile interface, it’s easy to understand how 10Bet ranks among the top. New users enjoy a seamless betting experience and can use the deposit bonus.

How to Download Betting App on Android

Step 1: Open Google Play Store – Find the Google Play Store among the apps on your Android phone and tap on it to open.

Step 2: Search for Betway Sports Betting – That’s the app’s title on Google Play Store. Type it on the search bar on top of the screen, and it will pop up among the results.

Step 3: Tap on the App – Tap on the official Betway Sports Betting app, and you’ll be directed to the app’s page.

Step 4: Download and Install the App – Tap the green ‘Install’ button. The app will start downloading and installing onto your device. Alternatively, install it from the official Betway website.

Step 5: Open the App – Once the Betway app is installed, open it directly from the Google Play Store or the list of apps on your device.

Step 6: Sign up or Sign In – If you are new, click ‘Sign Up,’ follow the steps and enter the correct details. You’ll be required to verify through your email. If you already have an account, sign in with your credentials.

How to Download Betting App on iOS

Step 1: Ensure There’s Enough Storage: Before starting the download process, ensure you have enough space on your phone. Check by going to Settings> General> About> Storage & iCloud Usage.

Step 2: Visit the App Store – Open the App Store on your iPhone.

Step 3: Search for the App – Type ‘Betway-Sports Betting’ into the search bar, and it will display as one of the results under the search bar. Tap it.

Step 4: Download the App – Once you see the app, tap ‘Get’ and start the download process.

Step 5: Open the App – After the download is complete, the Betway app will appear on your home screen. Tap and open!

Step 6: Sign up or Log in – If you are new to Betway, you must sign up. Just tap on the signup button and follow the steps. If you already have an account, log in with your credentials.

Advantages & Disadvantages of Sports Betting Apps

Everything has a positive side and its shortcomings. We are going to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of sports betting apps.

Advantages:

Convenience : Sports betting apps allow you to place bets regardless of your current location and the time. Therefore, you can bet while watching a live game, on the bus to work, over the lunch break, or even at home.

Variety of Options : Most sports betting apps offer a broad range of sports users can bet on, including soccer, rugby, cricket, horse racing, and more. Users get a chance to bet on their favorite sports.

Promotions and Bonuses: Many sports betting apps offer promotions and bonuses to both new and existing users. Promotions can be free bets, deposit bonuses, and loyalty rewards.

Live Betting: Betting apps allow you to bet during live games. This adds an extra level of excitement to watching sports.

Safe and Secure: Reputable sports betting apps have measures in place to ensure that their users’ personal and financial information is safe and secure.

Disadvantages

Technical Issues: Sports betting apps can experience technical issues like slow loading times or unexpected crashes.

Complexity: For beginners, navigating through a sports betting app can be complex and confusing.

FAQs

What is the most easy-to-use betting app?

Betway is often recommended for South African users as one of the easiest-to-use betting apps. It offers a clean, intuitive interface, making it simple for new and experienced bettors.

Are betting apps free?

Yes, most betting apps are entirely free to download and install in South Africa. However, you will need to deposit money into your account to place bets. While the apps do not charge for usage, fees may be associated with certain types of transactions or premium features.

What is the most popular betting app?

Betway and Sportingbet are two of the most popular betting apps in South Africa. They offer a broad range of sports punters can bet on, competitive odds, and excellent customer service.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.