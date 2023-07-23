SPORT

Video: South Africa Lose Opening Game To Sweden

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 46 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read

African champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 to Sweden in their opening Group G game of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Sunday.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, it was South Africa who took the lead through Hildah Magaia in the 48th minute.

Msport

Sweden hit back and were rewarded in the 65th minute thanks to Fridolina Rolfo.

In the 89th minute Amanda Ilestedt netted the winner to give Sweden a winning start.

Also read: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Not Afraid Of Australia – Ebi

This is Africa’s second defeat at this year’s women’s World Cup following Zambia’s 5-0 loss to 2011 champions Japan on Saturday.

Only Nigeria’s Super Falcons have secured a point at the tournament after their hard fought 0-0 draw with Canada.

Morocco will be in action on Monday when they face two-time champions Germany.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 46 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

CHE 4-3 BHA: Mudryk Reveals Why He’s Now Playing Differently After His World-Class Goal

10 mins ago

CHE 4:3 BRI: Three Standout Players For Chelsea In Their Well-Fought Victory Today

22 mins ago

CHE 4:3 BRI: Nicolas Jackson Has Shown He Can Offer Chelsea Way More Than Goals Next Season

32 mins ago

Arsenal’s defeat to Man Utd shows why Arteta’s new midfield trio might not work next season

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button