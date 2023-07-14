Video: South Africa, Lesotho Reach Semi-finals

Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying opponents South Africa and Lesotho will feature in the semi-finals of this year’s Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup.

On Friday, the Super Eagles were drawn with South Africa and Lesotho in Group C of the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

Other teams in the group are Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Benin Republic.

In the semi-final of the 2023 COSAFA Cup, hosts South Africa will face Zambia on Friday, July inside the 14 King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

While also on Friday, Lesotho will also take on Malawi King Zwelithini Stadium.

To get to the semi-finals, South Africa topped Group A that had Botswana, Eswatini and Namibia.

For Lesotho, they claimed top spot in Group C ahead of Angola, Mauritius and Mozambique.

The COSAFA Cup or COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup is an annual tournament for teams from Southern Africa organized by Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA), inaugurated after the ban against the Republic of South Africahad been lifted.

The last time South Africa won the tournament was on home soil in 2021 when they beat Senegal 5-4 on penalties.

Lesotho’s best performance in the COSAFA Cup was in the 2000 edition when they went all the way to final and lost 3-0 to Zimbabwe.

