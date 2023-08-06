SPORT

Video: South Africa Crash Out After 2-0 Loss To Netherlands

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 46 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Banyana Banyana of South Africa have crashed out of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in Sunday’s round of 16 tie.

Goals in each half from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn was enough to send the Dutch into the quarter-finals.

MSport

Roord opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Beerensteyn doubled the lead in the 68th minute.

It was South Africa’s first qualification into the round of 16 in their second appearance at the women’s World Cup.

After losing 2-1 to Sweden in their first game, South Africa surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina.

But in their final group game they battled to a 3-2 win against Italy to progress into the knockout round for the first time.

Meanwhile, Africa’s other representatives Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face Three Lionesses of England on Monday morning and Morocco will take on France on Tuesday.


Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 46 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer: Man Utd identify Branthwaite as Maguire replacement; Mohammed Kudus set to join Brighton

4 mins ago

Transfer: Arteta keen on signing Kvaratskhelia; Chelsea begin contract negotiations with Maatsen

18 mins ago

Video: Approach England Game With A Winning Mental

22 mins ago

WWC: How Nigeria Can Secure A Lone Goal Win Against England To Guarantee A Spot In Quarter Finals

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button