Video: South Africa Crash Out After 2-0 Loss To Netherlands

Banyana Banyana of South Africa have crashed out of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in Sunday’s round of 16 tie.

Goals in each half from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn was enough to send the Dutch into the quarter-finals.

Roord opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Beerensteyn doubled the lead in the 68th minute.

It was South Africa’s first qualification into the round of 16 in their second appearance at the women’s World Cup.

After losing 2-1 to Sweden in their first game, South Africa surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina.

But in their final group game they battled to a 3-2 win against Italy to progress into the knockout round for the first time.

Meanwhile, Africa’s other representatives Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face Three Lionesses of England on Monday morning and Morocco will take on France on Tuesday.



