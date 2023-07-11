Video: Solomon Joins Tottenham From Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Israel international, Manor Solomon, on a free transfer from Ukrainian outfit, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Solomon made 24 appearances and scored five goals in the Premier League while on loan at Fulham last season.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Manor Solomon. The Israel international has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2028, subject to international clearance and work permit,” an official confirmation on the Tottenham Hotspur website reads.

Manor, 23, spent his early years at local side Maccabi Petah Tikva, where he made his professional debut as a 17-year-old in November 2016. He scored eight goals in 73 appearances for the Israeli outfit, earning himself a move to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2019.

Solomon, a left-winger, made 106 appearances for Shakhtar, scoring 22 goals and winning the domestic league title on two occasions, along with Ukrainian Cup and Ukrainian Super Cup wins.”

The deal has left Shakhtar in limbo and they are currently pursuing legal action against FIFA for losing their players during the war in Ukraine.

FIFA passed emergency transfer regulations last year. And they were extended through the 2023–2024 season to enable international athletes and coaches under contract to Ukrainian and Russian teams to unilaterally terminate their agreements in response to the Russian military invasion.

Solomon signed with Tottenham as a free agent because his contract with Shakhtar was set to expire at the end of this year. His contract at the club gives him the choice of an additional 12 months.

Solomon, 23, joins Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski as Spurs’ latest additions. Kulusevski, who originally joined on loan from Juventus in January, has signed a permanent contract.

By Habeeb Kuranga

