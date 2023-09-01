Video: Simon Bags Assist In Nantes’ Home Draw Vs Marseille

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon provided the assist in 10-man Nantes’ 1-1 home draw against Marseille on matchday four in the French Ligue 1 on Friday.

Nantes have now gone four consecutive leavue games without a win (two defeats, two draws).

Ismaila Sarr gave Marseille the lead just four minutes into the game.

Things went from bad to worse for Nantes as they reduced to 10 men in the 9th minute following a straight red card shown to Bastien Meupiyou.

Despite losing a player, Nantes equalised in the 39th minute thanks to Mostafa Mohamed who was set up by Simon.

The draw leaves Nantes in 15th position on two points in the league standings after four games.

In Serie A, Samuel Chukwueze came on for Christian Pulisic as 10-man AC Milan beat Roma 2-1 away.

Milan, on nine points after three games, top the league table.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 76th minute with Milan 2-0 up, thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud from the penalty spot on nine minutes and Rafael Leao on 48 minutes.