Video: Shorunmu Tips Akwa United To Win Naija Super 8 Tourney

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu says Akwa United has the right mentality and drive to win the maiden Naija Super 8 pre-season tournament currently taking place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan stadium in Lagos.

Shorunmu, who is attached to team Akwa United as a mentor by the organizers of the Naija Super 8 told club’s official website that the team’s determination and dedication in the matches played so far is a testament to what they can achieve.

“I’m impressed with the way Akwa United is playing in this competition. The coach has done a great job with the boys in the few weeks he has been in-charge, their level of mentality in the games they have played is commendable and with what I have seen Akwa United have the capability of winning this tournament,” he told club’s official website.

Shorunmu praised the organizers of the Naija Super 8, Flykite productions for their initiative and for ensuring that the tournament is broadcast live for fans around the world to watch.

“This tournament is unique because all matches are shown live on television and this is how football should be organized. The television exposure is good for the teams and the sponsors.

“I want to urge the players participating in this competition to take advantage of the television broadcast to express themselves, give the fans something to cheer about and also show the world the best of club football in Nigeria”.

Akwa United entered the tournament as a wild card team in group B and defeated Yobe Stars and Rivers United before losing to Lobi Stars in their final group game. They will face either Sporting Lagos, Katsina United or Remo Stars in the semi final on Friday by two O’clock in the afternoon.

