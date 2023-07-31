SPORT

Video: Shorunmu Thumbs Up Super Falcons Round Of 1

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has expressed delight with the qualification of the Super Falcons to the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons played out a 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland on Monday to confirm their place.

Nigeria finishes runners-up in Group B with five points, after winning one game and drawing two.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Shorunmu stated that the Super Falcons played as team and got the deserved draw against Ireland.

He noted that the team is capable of upsetting any team in the round of 16.

“Today’s result shows the team determination to qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament. Credit should be extended to the ladies for their impressive display against Ireland.

“I believe the team have the firepower to face any opponent in the knockout stages. They must continue to believe in their dream.”

