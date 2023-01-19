SPORT

Video: Shorunmu: Local Goalkeepers Will Get More Opportunities In Super Eagles

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 340 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Ike Shorummu has insisted that there are better goalkeepers in the Nigeria Professional Football League that can be the senior national team number one goalkeeper.

Shorunmu made this known in an interview on Brila FM, where he noted that the technical crew will soon look inward for quality goalkeepers in the local league.

Mega Millions Naija

“We are looking inwards, we would be more of our League because it is better we start from home, all our qualifiers are played in Africa, we have experimented enough,” Shorummu told Brila FM.

“But then, we need to look inward back home here in our league and we will see how far it goes.

“When the league settles down, we will now look into our programme and fit it into their own programme.”

Recall that the likes of Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Maduka Okoye have failed to impress between the sticks.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

13 mins ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

22 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

29 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button