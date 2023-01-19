Video: Shorunmu: Local Goalkeepers Will Get More Opportunities In Super Eagles

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Ike Shorummu has insisted that there are better goalkeepers in the Nigeria Professional Football League that can be the senior national team number one goalkeeper.

Shorunmu made this known in an interview on Brila FM, where he noted that the technical crew will soon look inward for quality goalkeepers in the local league.

“We are looking inwards, we would be more of our League because it is better we start from home, all our qualifiers are played in Africa, we have experimented enough,” Shorummu told Brila FM.

“But then, we need to look inward back home here in our league and we will see how far it goes.

“When the league settles down, we will now look into our programme and fit it into their own programme.”

Recall that the likes of Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Maduka Okoye have failed to impress between the sticks.

