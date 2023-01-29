Video: Shooting Stars Secure First Win, Rangers Remain Winless

Tiza Samuel scored the decisive goal as Shooting Stars recorded their first win of the season courtesy of a 1-0 victory against El-Kanemi Warriors in Ibadan.

Samuel netted the winning goal for Shooting Stars 10 minutes from time.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side have won one, drawn two and lost one of their opening four games in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.

At the Bako Katangora Stadium, Rangers forced their hosts Niger Tornadoes to a 0-0 draw.

Read Also: NPFL: Dominant Enyimba Thrash Kwara United, Akwa United Pip Plateau

The Flying Antelopes are still without a win this season.

Lobi Stars recorded the biggest win of the day thrashing Bayelsa United 3-0 at the New Jos Stadium.

Kamaga Suur netted twice, while Umar Abba scored the other goal for the hosts.

FULL RESULTS

Bendel Insurance 3-0 Remo Stars

Enyimba FC 3-0 Kwara United

Gombe United 1-1 Nasarawa United

Shooting Stars 1-0 ElKanemi Warriors

Akwa United 1-0 Plateau United

Dakkada FC 1-2 Rivers United

Lobi Stars 3-0 Bayelsa United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Abia Warriors

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Rangers Int’l

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Doma United

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.