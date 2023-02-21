Video: Shooting Stars Official Gets One-year Ban For Urinating On Pitch

The Camp Commandant of Shooting Stars of Ibadan, Auwal Muhammed, has been suspended for one year by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) after he was pictured urinating in the centre of the Adamasingba stadium pitch.

This was announced in a letter by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) addressed to Shooting Stars.

The incident occurred prior to Week 9 fixture on Sunday, 19 February, between Shooting Stars and Akwa United which ended 2-2.

Also, the club was fined ₦‎500,000 for, according to the NPFL, bringing the game to disrepute and failing to control the conduct of their official.

The club was also warned to take appropriate measure to prevent the occurrence of similar incident in the future.

Shooting Stars are currently seventh on 10 points in Group A standings in this season’s league campaign.

The team is winless in their last three games (losing one and drawing two) and have just one win in their last five fixtures.

