SPORT

Video: Shooting Stars Official Gets One-year Ban For Urinating On Pitch

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 36 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Camp Commandant of Shooting Stars of Ibadan, Auwal Muhammed, has been suspended for one year by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) after he was pictured urinating in the centre of the Adamasingba stadium pitch.

This was announced in a letter by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) addressed to Shooting Stars.

Mega Millions Naija

The incident occurred prior to Week 9 fixture on Sunday, 19 February, between Shooting Stars and Akwa United which ended 2-2.

Also, the club was fined ₦‎500,000 for, according to the NPFL, bringing the game to disrepute and failing to control the conduct of their official.

The club was also warned to take appropriate measure to prevent the occurrence of similar incident in the future.

Shooting Stars are currently seventh on 10 points in Group A standings in this season’s league campaign.

The team is winless in their last three games (losing one and drawing two) and have just one win in their last five fixtures.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 36 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Photos of some Ex Black Stars players at late Christian Atsu’s family home to commiserate with them.

18 mins ago

Lists Of Manchester United Players With Most Minutes Played From The Top To The Least

36 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying As Enzo Changes His Hairstyle (PHOTO)

46 mins ago

LEI vs ARS: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team For The Premier League Showdown

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button