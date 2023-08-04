Video: Shooting Stars Captain Happy With Build Up To New Season

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) Omololu Waheed, has expressed satisfaction with the level of the team’s build up ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Omololu said his satisfaction was based on the calibre of players on ground and the competitiveness in the fight to make the coach Gbenga Ogunbote tutored side’s team.

“I must confess, the level of competition within the players is quite interesting. Every player, wants to fight his way through into the final squad for the season,” he told the club’s media.

“With what I’m seeing, the calibre of players, the zeal and the commitment as well as the level of discipline, I believe we will have a strong side for the new season”.

The former Sunshine Stars of Akure player, hailed the technical expertise of the coach Ogunbote led coaching crew, for the efforts to merge youthfulness with experience, which he opened, will enhance the team’s strength.

Omololu, also praised the Oyo State Government for its unflinching backing for the team, even as he also commended the management for prioritising the welfare of the players.

While assuring the teeming fans and supporters of the club of a good outing in the upcoming season, he solicited for more of their support, which he said will help the team to achieve its target.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.