Video: Sheikh Jassim Set To Acquire Manchester United

Qatari Banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani looks set to acquire Premier League club Manchester United from the Glazers this summer.

The deal looks to be completed any time soon or at most by November this year. Sheikh Jassim has made successive bids for the Red Devils.

According to the Sun, the Sheikh is reportedly in advanced talks to seal the £6 billion deal with his representatives meeting with the Glazers.

Jassim has reportedly beaten off competition from British business man Jim Ratcliffe. The Glazers put United up for sale in November 2022.

Sheikh Jassim proposed a full takeover of the club unlike Ratcliffe who was keen on a just a major share of the club with a minority share for the Glazers.

The Glazers bought the club in 2005 but they have accrued debts of over £1 billion during their tenure at Old Trafford.

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag has made three huge signings this summer amidst all the take over negotiations (Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana).

United finished third in the Premier League standings last season with 75 points from 38 matches.

They kickoff their 2023/24 Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday, August 14 at Old Trafford.



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.