Video: She Plays Just Like Messi, Maradona For Englan

Lauren James, the father of superstar siblings dad Lauren James and Reece James has compared his daughter to Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona after taking the Women’s World Cup by storm.

James was surprisingly left on the bench for England’s opening game of the tournament against Haiti, but came into the starting line-up for the last two matches and made a stunning impact.

The 21-year-old netted the winner in the Lionesses’ 1-0 win over Denmark and was then involved in five goals, scoring two herself, in a 6-1 win against China.

Reflecting on Lauren’s three goals at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Nigel told BBC Sport: ‘Lauren (has) done goals like that when she was younger for years.

‘And you just look and think to yourself, that word freedom, that’s what you talk about, Ronaldinho, Messi, those players, Maradona, had that freedom to play. She has the ability to do that.’

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.