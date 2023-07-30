Video: SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football League Pre-session Training Begins July 30

Organisers of the SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football League has announced that its special pre-session training programme would kickoff from June 30.

According to the Commissioner of SFFL Showtime, Adejumo Adebare, the pre-session training Tagged ‘Showtime Sunday’ which would run for three Sundays from 30th July, August 6th to August 13th would take place at Meadow Hall School, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki. Ten teams would participate at the event.

Adebare said that the pre-session training would assist develop more players at the grassroots and also assist to create the awareness of Flag football in the country among fans who wish to be part of the Sport.

He also declared that the SFFL Showtime pre-session League programme would also create an enabling environment for players to take part in special training sections in the Sport and also afford athletes to share viable experience and contacts that would develop and uplift Flag football in Nigeria.

” The league management is organising a Presession programme for three days ahead of the SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football. League which new session kicks off officially on September 24th and runs through every Sunday from10 am to 5pm at Meadow Hall School, Alma Beach Estate, Elegushi Busstop, Lekki with over 10 team taking part in the league.

“The league holds every Sunday to afford players have enough time to take part in the championship despite there busy schedules. Flag football, a dynamic variant of the traditional American Football, is taking the athletic world by storm. Stripping away the physicality of tackles, this fast-paced game revolves around agility, strategy, and precision.

“Flag football has opened doors to a wider audience, breaking gender barriers and welcoming players of all backgrounds. Leading this transformative movement in Nigeria is the SFFL Showtime, a ground breaking coed league that aims to reshape the sport’s land scape.The league can also be followed via sfflshowtime on instagram.”

Adebare added:” Embracing inclusivity, SFFL Showtime provides a platform where male and female athletes compete side by side, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment. With a mission to nurture athlete development, the league offers specialized coaching and skill clinics, empowering players to excel and elevating flag football to unparalleled heights.

“We urged eable bodies athletes to Join SFFL Showtime as it pioneers a new era of sporting glory, where team work and talent know no boundaries, and every player can shine on the field.”

