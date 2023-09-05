Video: Setien Sacked As Villarreal Manager

Villarreal have sacked manager Quique Setien following a disappointing start to the season, with one win and three defeats in four matches, the LaLiga side said on Tuesday.

Villarreal hired Setién in October last year. He has led the team in a total of 39 competitive games.

They have taken three points from the first four games of the season.

“The club highlights Setien’s great professionalism and commitment and appreciates him for having taken command in a complicated situation last season,” Villarreal said.

“Under the Cantabrian coach, the team had a great season, promoting many young players from the youth team, and qualified for the UEFA Europa League after reaching fifth place in LaLiga.

“Villarreal CF would like to thank Setien for his work and involvement and wish him the best of luck in his sporting career.”

Sporting director Miguel Ángel Tena will lead the team until further notice.

Villarreal finished in fifth place in La Liga last season and thus will play in the Europa League this term.

