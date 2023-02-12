Video: Serie A: Udogie Scores Fastest Goal As Sassuolo Hold Udinese

Destiny Udogie scored the fastest Serie A goal this season as Udinese and Sassuolo played out a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The defender opened scoring for Udinese after just 25 seconds.

Jaka Bijol deflected Matheus Henrique’s shot inside the net only six minutes later.

The defender made up for it by putting his side ahead again on 28 minutes.

Sassuolo managed to score again before the break thanks to an own goal from Nehuén Pérez.

Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success played as a substitute in the game.

Success replaced Beto in the 72nd minute.

