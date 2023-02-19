Video: Serie A: Troost-Ekong Missing As Lazio Edge Salernitana

Super Eagles defender, Willian Troost-Ekong was missing in action as Salernitana lost 2-0 to Lazio in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international has made three appearance since joining the team in January.

The visitor took the lead in the 60th minute through Ciro Immobile with a brilliant finish.

The Italian international grabbed his brace in the 69th minute via a penalty to silence the home supporters.

The win move Lazio to 4th on 42 points while Salernitana sit 16th on 21 points on the league table.

