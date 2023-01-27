Video: Serie A: Troost-Ekong Makes Winning Debut With Salernitana

William Troost-Ekong was handed his first start as Salernitana ended their disastrous run of form with a 2-1 win against Leece at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Troost-Ekong, who arrived from Watford this week was thrown into action following injuries to some of the regular defenders at the club.

Senegal forward Boualaye Dia opened scoring for the visitors on five minutes.

Tonny Vilhena swept home from 12 yards in the 20th minute to make it 2-0 for Salernitana.

The hosts did get straight back into the game, as Giuseppe Pezzella pulled back from the left for Gabriel Strefezza, whose first touch wasn’t great, but he made up for it with his determination to prod the second past the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.