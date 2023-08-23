Video: Serie A Title This Season Will Be Keenly Contested

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes that the 2023/24 Serie A title will be keenly contested by four teams in the top flight.

He is of the opinion that the Serie A title will be won by either Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.





In an interview with Tuttosport he seemed wary of predicting the exact club that will clinch the trophy.

“I don’t know is perhaps the best answer,” Ancelotti said

” But there’s a specific focus on four teams: Napoli, Milan, Inter and Juventus.”

He also talked about the fifth spot on the Serie A table.

“Roma, Lazio, Atalanta and Fiorentina will try to stay there. Roma have top level players but competing in Europe is very difficult. A long term project is needed since they can’t compete economically with the big teams at the moment.”

Napoli won their third Serie A title last season after acquiring 90 points from 38 games in the Italian top flight.



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.