Video: Serie A: Success Subbed On As Udinese Fall To Inter Milan

Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success was in action as Udinese lost 3-1 to Inter Milan in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international has made 22 appearance and bagged four assists this ongoing season.

Success came on as a substitute for Florian Thauvin in the 61st minute.

The host took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s well taken penalty.

However, Udinese leveled parity in the 43rd minute through Sandi Lovric before Mkhitaryan extended Inter Milan’s lead to 2-1 in the 73rd minute.

Lauro Martinez took the game beyond Udinese’s reach when he netted the third goal in the 89th minute.

The win means Inter Milan remain second on the log on 47 points while Udinese sit 9th on 30 points.

