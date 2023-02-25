Video: Serie A: Osimhen Scores Again As Napoli Edge Empoli

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen was on target as Napoli defeated Empoli 2-0 in Saturday’s Serie A.

The Nigerian international who was making his 20 appearance, has netted 19 goals and bagged 4 assists this ongoing season.

Spalletti’s charges took the lead on 17 minutes when Ardian Ismajli sliced Piotr Zielinski’s cross into his own net.

The advantage was doubled on 28 minutes by Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has been catching the eye after breaking Serie A speed records this term.

The Nigerian striker has now scored in each of his last eight Serie A games, becoming the first player to score in eight Italian top-flight appearances in a row since Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese netted 11 in 2019-20.

The win enabled Napoli to extend their lead in Serie A to 18 points over Inter Milan who face Bologna on Sunday.

