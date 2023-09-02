Video: Serie A: Osimhen In Action As Lazio Edge Napoli

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen played all 90 minutes as Napoli lost 2-1 to Lazio in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his third appearance this ongoing season, has netted three goals in the league.

Napoli put pressure on Lazio’s goal and could have taken the lead, but wasted their chances.

The visitor did not forgive this and opened the scoring in the 30th minute with the efforts of Luis Alberto. However, Lazio’s advantage was short-lived.

Two minutes later, the home team equalized. Piotr Zelinski added a goal to his asset.

The Eagles took the lead again at the start of the second half with a goal from Daichi Kamada in the 52nd minute.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.