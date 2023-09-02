SPORT

Video: Serie A: Osimhen In Action As Lazio Edge Napoli

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 6 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen played all 90 minutes as Napoli lost 2-1 to Lazio in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his third appearance this ongoing season, has netted three goals in the league.

Napoli put pressure on Lazio’s goal and could have taken the lead, but wasted their chances.

The visitor did not forgive this and opened the scoring in the 30th minute with the efforts of Luis Alberto. However, Lazio’s advantage was short-lived.

Two minutes later, the home team equalized. Piotr Zelinski added a goal to his asset.

The Eagles took the lead again at the start of the second half with a goal from Daichi Kamada in the 52nd minute.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 6 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why Chelsea Football Club Will Struggle This Season

52 mins ago

EPL: Top Scorers Ranking After Saturday’s Results: 3 Players Each Scored A Hat-Trick

1 hour ago

Transfer News: Man Utd Confirm Signing Of Reguilon, Amrabat Completes First Part Of Man Utd medical

1 hour ago

Man Utd’s New Signings Who Might Make Their Debut This Weekend

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button