Video: Serie A: Osimhen Continues Scoring Streak As Napoli Beat Salernitana

Victor Osimhen was on target again as Napoli defeated Salernitana 2-0 in fierce Derby di Campania.

Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo flicked a ball over the top for Osimhen to squeeze the finish between Guillermo Ochoa and the near post, early in the game but he was flagged just offside.

Di Lorenzo gave Napoli the lead late in the first half.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa combined with Mario Rui to pull back from the by-line, as Di Lorenzo took a touch and smashed the finish off the underside of the crossbar.

Osimhen tapped home after the break to put the game beyond Salernitana.

Eljif Elmas unleashed a right-foot strike from outside the box that bounced off the far post, into the path of Osimhen for the tap-in.

The Nigeria international has now scored 13 goals in 15 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

