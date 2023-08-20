SPORT

Video: Serie A: Nkwankwo Benched As Salernitana Hold Roma

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 50 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

Super Eagles forward, Simeon Nwankwo was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Salernitana hold Roma to 2-2 draw in Sunday’s Serie A game.

Roma wasted no time as they took an early lead in the 7th minute through Belotti only for the goal to be cancelled by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

However, his effort later paid off as the Italian international scored the opening goal in the 17th minute.

But then, Candreva levelled parity for Salernitana in the 39th minute with a fine finish.

The visitor later took a shock lead in 49th as Candreva grabbed his brace to the delight of the away supporters.

The home team equalised in the 82nd minute as Belotti also grabbed his second goal of the encounter.


Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 50 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Players Chelsea need to drop to the bench if they want to play better in the next match

8 mins ago

Video: Belgian Jupiler: Orban Scores 6th Goal Of Season In Gent’s Home Draw

14 mins ago

WHU 3-1 CHE: Match Review And EPL Table As The Blues Register Their First Defeat Of The Campaign

21 mins ago

Current EPL Table & Match Review As Chelsea Lose 3-1

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button