Video: Serie A: Nkwankwo Benched As Salernitana Hold Roma

Super Eagles forward, Simeon Nwankwo was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Salernitana hold Roma to 2-2 draw in Sunday’s Serie A game.

Roma wasted no time as they took an early lead in the 7th minute through Belotti only for the goal to be cancelled by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

However, his effort later paid off as the Italian international scored the opening goal in the 17th minute.

But then, Candreva levelled parity for Salernitana in the 39th minute with a fine finish.

The visitor later took a shock lead in 49th as Candreva grabbed his brace to the delight of the away supporters.

The home team equalised in the 82nd minute as Belotti also grabbed his second goal of the encounter.



