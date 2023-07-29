SPORT

Video: Serie A New Boys Frosinone Interested In Maja

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 8 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Serie A new boys Frosinone are tracking Nigeria forward Josh Maja.

Maja is a free agent after leaving Ligue 2 outfit Girondis Bordeaux.

MSport

According to TMW, Frosinone have strong interest in the talented striker.

Read Also: Saudi Pro League Spending Power Threat To Europe –Guardiola

The modest side however face strong competition from clubs in Europe for the player.

Maja scored 16 goals for Bordeaux in Ligue 2 last season.

Les Girondis narrowly missed out on promotion to Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old was named in Ligue 2 Team of the Season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 8 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Reasons Why Hojlund could have a Weghorst’s career at Man United

2 hours ago

Two Ways Real Madrid Could Line Up With Mbappe Next Season If They Sign Him This Summer

2 hours ago

List of Players who failed to achieve their potential due to pressure of comparison

3 hours ago

Checkout What Fans are saying about the Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund comparison

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button