Video: Serie A: Lookman Bags Assist As Atalanta Overcome Lazio

Serie A: Lookman Bags Assist As Atalanta Overcome Lazio

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman played a vital role in Atalanta’s 2-0 win over Lazio in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 21st appearance, Has netted 12 goals and bagged five assists this season.

  Provedel flew to fingertip a deflected Ademola Lookman strike onto the crossbar, but he could do nothing when Adam Marusic intercepted Lookman, effectively setting the ball up for Zappacosta to bend a perfect right-foot finish into the far top corner from just inside the area.

Atalanta doubled their lead when Luis Alberto gave it away in midfield, Lookman rolled across from the left and Patric did not cut it out, allowing Hojlund to come sliding in from a yard.

Musso plucked a Manuel Lazzari strike out from under the bar, but there was no way back into this game, as instead Koopmeiners saw his effort deflected over from close range in stoppages.

