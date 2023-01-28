Video: Serie A: Ebuehi In Action, Aina Subbed On In Empoli, Torino Four-Goal Thriller

SPORT

Serie A: Ebuehi In Action, Aina Subbed On In Empoli, Torino Four-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles duo of Tyronne Ebuehi and Ola Aina were in action as Empoli and Torino played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Saturday’s Serie A game.

Ebuehi, who was making his 11th appearance, has scored one goal and bagged one assist this ongoing season.

On the other hand, his compatriot, Aina, has made 11 appearance and netted one goal.

The Nigerian international came on as a substitute in the second half for Mergim Vojvoda.

 

However, Empoli netted the opening goal in the 37th minute through Luperto before
Razvan Marin extended their lead to 2-0 in the 69th minute.

Torino fought back thanks to goals from Samuele Ricci in the 82nd minute before Sanabria leveled parity in the 85th minute.

The draw means Empoli sit 10th on 26 points while Torino sit 8 on 27 points.

