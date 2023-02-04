Video: Serie A: Dessers In Action As Lecce Edge Cremomese

Super Eagles forward, Cyril Dessers played all 90 minutes as Cremonese lost 2-0 to Lecce in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 18 appearance, has netted three goals and bagged one assist.

Dessers could have given his team the lead in the 24th minute but his effort went wide the goal post.

However, Lecce took the lead in the 58th minute through Baschirotto before Strefezza netted the second goal in the 69th minute to silence the home supporters.

All efforts for the host to reduce the scoreline proved abortive as Lecce picked the maximum points.

