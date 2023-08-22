Video: Serena Welcomes Second Child – Complete Sports

It’s a happy time for Serena Williams as she became a mother of two.

The tennis superstar and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced on Tuesday that they have welcomed their second child, a daughter.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Ohanian posted on Instagram. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. Serena Williams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced Olympia Ohanian to her baby sister.”

Adira River Ohanian is the second child, and second daughter for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017.

Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport, revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.

When she told the world in August 2022 she was preparing to close her playing career, Williams cited a desire to grow her family as one of the main reasons for walking away from tennis.