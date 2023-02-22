SPORT

Video: Senegal Beat Mozambique, Zoom Into

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 49 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senegal have qualified to the knockout stages of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Mozambique 3-0 on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The young Teranga Lions took the lead in the 45th minute through Pape Amadou Diallo’s beautiful finish, to the delight of the technical crew.

Mega Millions Naija

Pape Demba Diop made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute before Diallo grabbed his brace in the 85th minute to take the game beyond the reach of Mozambique.

The victory means Senegal have book a place in the knockout stages of the competition after picking six points from two matches. Recall that the team defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the opening game on Sunday.

 

The team will next face Egypt in their final group A game on Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 49 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Fans React After Gari Neville Stated Man United Would Have Struggled Without Weghorst

15 mins ago

Ten Hag Talks On His Tactics Ahead Of Barca’s Game, Says He Would Change Ten Hag Talks On His Tactics Ahead Of Barca’s Game, Says He Would Change Due To Gavi’s Absence

23 mins ago

Video: Llive Blogging Of Nigeria Vs Egypt, Group A

31 mins ago

3 Times Liverpool Conceded 5 Goals At Anfield Stadium In 100 Years

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button