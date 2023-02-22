Video: Senegal Beat Mozambique, Zoom Into

Senegal have qualified to the knockout stages of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Mozambique 3-0 on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The young Teranga Lions took the lead in the 45th minute through Pape Amadou Diallo’s beautiful finish, to the delight of the technical crew.

Pape Demba Diop made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute before Diallo grabbed his brace in the 85th minute to take the game beyond the reach of Mozambique.

The victory means Senegal have book a place in the knockout stages of the competition after picking six points from two matches. Recall that the team defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the opening game on Sunday.

The team will next face Egypt in their final group A game on Saturday.

