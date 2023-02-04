Video: Senegal Beat Hosts Algeria On Penalties To Land First-Ever CHAN Title

It is another continental title for Senegal as they defeated hosts Algeria on penalty shootout, to emerge champions of this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

It is Senegal’s first-ever CHAN title and have now added it to the AFCON title they won in 2022 in Cameroon.

Recall the Senegalese A team overcame Egypt on penalties also to be crowned AFCON champions for the first time.

After both teams failed to find the back of the net following a pulsating 120 minutes of football, Senegal then went on to win 5-4 on penalties.

While the Teranga Lions converted all their spot kicks, Algeria saw one of their attempt saved by the opposition keeper.

In the third-place match played on Friday, a 90th minute goal by Madagascar saw them pip Benin Republic 1-0.

